SR 99 Aurora Avenue Bridge lanes to close for maintenance Aug. 23-24 in Seattle

This weekend people should expect daytime lane reductions on the State Route 99 Aurora Avenue Bridge for maintenance.

The right two lanes of southbound SR 99 will close at the Aurora Avenue Bridge from 5 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 23, and Sunday, Aug. 24, in Seattle, for bridge inspections.

Nighttime SR 99 tunnel closures

Late-night travelers on SR 99 this weekend should also be aware of directional closures through the SR 99 tunnel as part of WSDOT’s project to texturize the driving surface in the tunnel. Southbound SR 99 will close through the tunnel from 12:30 a.m. to 5 a.m. Monday, Aug. 25, and all traffic will need to exit using the off-ramp to Denny Way.

If work in the northbound tunnel does not wrap up by Friday morning, Aug. 22, northbound SR 99 will close through the tunnel from 11:59 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 23, to 6 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 24, and all traffic will need to exit using the off-ramp to South Dearborn Street.

People traveling through the area should expect delays. For up-to-date traffic information use the WSDOT mobile app and the real-time travel map.