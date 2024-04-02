SR 99 tunnel to close in both directions Friday night, April 5, in Seattle

Both directions of the State Route 99 tunnel in Seattle will close for scheduled maintenance 10 p.m. Friday, April 5 until 6 a.m. Saturday, April 6.

The tunnel closure will allow the Washington State Department of Transportation to conduct several important tasks, including:

  • Replacing light bulbs.
  • Cleaning sediment tanks.
  • Repairing expansion joints.
  • Roadway camera, jet fan and fire extinguisher maintenance.
  • Changing air filters.

People traveling through the area Friday night should use alternate routes. Real-time travel information is available via the WSDOT mobile app and the real-time travel map.

