SR 99 tunnel to close in both directions Friday night, Dec. 1, in Seattle

Both directions of the State Route 99 tunnel in Seattle will close for scheduled maintenance 10 p.m. Friday, Dec. 1 until 6 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 2.

The tunnel closure will allow the Washington State Department of Transportation to conduct several important tasks, including:

• Mechanics will conduct fire extinguisher inspections; fire sprinkler visual inspections; lubricate and test the jet fans; and visual and audible inspections of the roadway and ventilation dampers.

• Technicians will perform seasonal maintenance on roadway fire systems.

• Electronic crews will replace some cameras and calibrate the haze detectors.

• WSDOT signals crew will clean the variable message signs and cameras and repair lighting in the tunnel.

People traveling through the area Friday night should use alternate routes. Find real-time travel information via the WSDOT mobile app and the real-time travel map.