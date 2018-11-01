St. Thomas More students visit court, police to prepare for mock trial

1 of 2

To prepare for an upcoming mock trial competition, a team of students from Lynnwood-based St. Thomas More School visited the City of Edmonds Municipal Court and Police Department this week.

The mock trial team is comprised of grades 6-8 middle school students who are preparing a case to be heard in front of a Superior Court judge in Everett at the end of January.

The team competes against other teams in the area to present both prosecution and defense cases with witnesses. Each year it alternates between presenting a civil case or a criminal case; this year the team is working on a criminal case.

During their time in Edmonds, students met with Municipal Court Judge Linda Coburn to learn about the judicial system, and observed an hour of hearings. Following that, Edmonds Police Sgt. Josh McClure gave them a tour of the police department. Then, the students enjoyed a K9 demonstration with Officer Jason Robinson and K9 Hobbs.