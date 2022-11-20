Stage 1 burn ban issued for Snohomish County

Due to stagnant weather conditions and rising air pollution, the Puget Sound Clean Air Agency has issued a Stage 1 burn ban for Snohomish County, effective at 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20.

Use of fireplaces and uncertified wood stoves is prohibited until air quality improves. The only exception to these rules are if the homeowner has a previously approved ‘No Other Adequate Source of Heat‘ exemption from the Puget Sound Clean Air Agency.

Burn ban violations are subject to a $1,000 penalty.

It is OK to use natural gas and propane stoves or inserts during burn bans.

This ban is in effect until further notice. The agency expects stagnant weather conditions to remain until Monday evening.

The purpose of a burn ban is to reduce the amount of pollution creating unhealthy air, usually due to excessive wood smoke. Wood smoke affects the respiratory and cardiovascular systems and increase health risks, especially for sensitive populations.

Visit pscleanair.gov/burnban to view the current burn ban status and for more information.

The Washington State Department of Health recommends that people who are sensitive to air pollution limit time spent outdoors, especially when exercising. Air pollution can trigger asthma attacks, cause difficulty breathing, and make lung and heart problems worse, including COVID-19. Smoke is full of small particles, which can be especially dangerous for sensitive groups — infants, children and people over 65, or those who are pregnant, have heart or lung diseases (such as asthma or COPD), respiratory infections, diabetes, stroke survivors or are suffering from COVID-19.