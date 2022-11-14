Stage 1 burn ban issued in Snohomish County

Due to stagnant weather conditions and rising air pollution, the Puget Sound Clean Air Agency on Sunday issued a Stage 1 burn ban for Greater Pierce and Snohomish counties. This ban is in effect until further notice.

The purpose of a burn ban is to reduce the amount of pollution creating unhealthy air, usually due to excessive wood smoke. Wood smoke affects the respiratory and cardiovascular systems and increase health risks, especially for sensitive populations.

During the burn ban, use of fireplaces and uncertified wood stoves and inserts is prohibited.

Visit pscleanair.gov/burnban to view the current burn ban status and for more information.

It is OK to use natural gas and propane stoves or inserts during burn bans. The only exception to these rules are if the homeowner has a previously approved ‘No Other Adequate Source of Heat’ exemption from the Puget Sound Clean Air Agency.

Burn ban violations are subject to a $1,000 penalty.