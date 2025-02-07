Stanwood Mayor Sid Roberts new Community Transit board chair

Stanwood Mayor Sid Roberts was selected by his peers to serve as chair of the Community Transit Board of Directors for 2025, a one-year term. He joined the Community Transit Board in October 2020. He served as an alternate from 2012 through 2015. Roberts began serving as mayor of Stanwood in November 2021; previously he served on both the Stanwood City Council and Lynnwood City Council.

“I’m grateful to have the opportunity to lead the Community Transit Board of Directors during this time of great growth in Snohomish County,” Roberts said. “We are at a critical juncture as the agency meets that growth with more and better travel for people in the county. And I look forward to serving with the staff who make something that is really hard, look easy.”

Lynnwood Mayor Christine Frizzell was selected as board vice chair and Lake Stevens City Council Member Kim Daughtry was selected as secretary.

Snohomish County Council Member Megan Dunn joins the board after holding an alternate seat since 2023.

Labor Representative Lance Norton has retired from his board position after 15 years. Norton, a former King County Metro driver, was president of the Amalgamated Transit Union (ATU) 587 from 2000 to 2009. The non-voting labor representative is selected by Community Transit bargaining units; this selection process is underway. Danielle Julien, ATU Local 1576’s current president, will serve in the role on an interim basis.

Lake Stevens City Council Member Kim Daughtry was selected as Puget Sound Regional Council (PSRC) policy board representative. Arlington Mayor Jan Schuette was named PRSC alternate.

The Community Transit board consists of nine elected officials from Snohomish County and the cities within the transit agency’s service district, and a labor representative.

Community Transit Board members include:

Arlington City Council Member Jan Schuette

Lake Stevens City Council Member Kim Daughtry, secretary

Lynnwood Mayor Christine Frizzell, vice chair

Marysville Mayor Jon Nehring

Mukilteo Mayor Joe Marine

Snohomish City Council Member Tom Merrill

Snohomish County Council Member Megan Dunn

Snohomish County Council Member Strom Peterson

Stanwood Mayor Sid Roberts, chair

Labor Representative – vacant

Community Transit Board alternates include:

Brier City Council Member Mike Gallagher

Edmonds City Council Member Susan Paine

Monroe City Council Member Heather Fulcher

Mountlake Terrace Mayor Kyoko Matsumoto Wright

Snohomish County Council Member Jared Mead