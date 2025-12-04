Start your family history journey at the Humble House open house Dec. 6

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Lynnwood News!

Have you been curious about tracing your family’s history but are not sure where to begin. Now is the perfect time to explore the world of genealogy. The Sno-Isle Genealogical Society (SIGS) is hosting a free open house designed for beginners and casual researchers at the Humble House in Heritage Park, 19827 Poplar Way, Lynnwood.

Join SIGS from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 6. You are welcome to drop in any time for an introduction to the resources available. Learn how to use the online book catalog, discover how to access the digitized collection of the Edmonds Tribune-Review newspaper for a glimpse into local history, or take a quick tour of the historic Humble House itself.

SIGS experts will be on hand to answer your questions, even those about getting started with DNA testing. The society invites you to “stop by, enjoy some treats and see how easy and rewarding genealogy can be.”