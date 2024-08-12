Starting Aug. 22: Everything you need to know for the 2024 Evergreen State Fair 

Goats at the 2023 Evergreen State Fair. (File photo by David Carlos)

With the theme “Bright Lights, Summer Nights,” the Evergreen State Fair Park in Monroe will welcome the public back for the 2024 Evergreen State Fair, starting Aug. 22. The fair includes new and returning food and commercial vendors, carnival rides, animal barns, displays and exhibits, entertainment and beer gardens.

General information

Dates

Aug. 22-27 and Aug. 29-Sept. 2, 2024 (closed on Wednesday, Aug. 28)

Hours

Ticket booth is open 9:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. daily (open until 4 p.m. on Labor Day)

Gates open: 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.* Aug. 22-27 and Aug. 29-Sept. 1 (Note that barns and event center close at 9 p.m.)

10:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sept. 2, Labor Day

Carnival Hours

11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Aug. 22-27 and Aug. 29-Sept. 1

11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sept. 2, Labor Day

Cost

Regular (13-61 yrs.): $16 Weekdays and Labor Day/$18 Weekend

Seniors (62-89 yrs.); Military with ID; Youth (6-12 yrs.): $13 any day

Seniors (90+) and kids 5 yrs. and under: Free

Parking: $10 weekday/$15 weekend

Purchase advance discount admission, group, carnival passes by Aug. 21 at 10 p.m. and save.

Weekday Round-up Package (Four admission tickets): $42.50

Gate Admission Specials: Senior Day, Aug. 26, $6 tickets for ages 62-89 (90-plus always free!)

Grandstand entertainment

The Grandstands are at the heart of the Evergreen State Fair Park and offer Evergreen Speedway events and concerts during the 11-day Evergreen State Fair. Tickets are on sale now!

Thursday, Aug. 22 – Opening Day: Classic Car Display (3-7 p.m.) and opening night fireworks at 9 p.m. Free with paid fair admission.

Friday, Aug. 23: Monster Trucks, MBTP, Teed Off Youth Hornets, Buses, and Megasaurus

Monday, Aug. 26: Josh Turner (Country)
Tuesday, Aug. 27: Martina McBride (Country)
Friday, Aug. 30: Flo Rida (Hip Hop)
Monday, Sept. 2: 425 Motorsports Auto X.  Free with paid fair admission.

Tickets can be purchased at Etix.com or at the Fair Pass Booth (open 9:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. daily and 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Labor Day) now through day of the show. All concert and race tickets include fair gate admission (up to an $18 value).

 

