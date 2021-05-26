Starting May 26, Sound Transit planning night work along I-5 between 52nd and 54th Ave W

Starting Wednesday, May 26, Sound Transit’s contractor will begin a night shift operation along Interstate 5 between 52nd and 54th Avenues West to continue to build the Lynnwood Link light rail extension trackway.

Due to space constraints and proximity to I-5, work will take place at night Monday through Thursday from May 26 through July 21. The work will run from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Overnight on May 26, crews will set up a crane and install fencing around the work area. Crews will return on Tuesday, June 1, after the Memorial Day holiday, to begin the night work operation.