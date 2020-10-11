Starting Oct. 12, plan for Interstate 5 lane closures as Sound Transit continues light rail work

Starting Monday, Oct. 12, two lanes of Interstate 5 will be closed overnnight between 228th and 236th Streets Southwest to accommodate Sound Transit light rail work through Mountlake Terrace. The work will continue for three weeks, and will be performed from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Sound Transit’s contractor will be working on both the north and southbound shoulders as well as in the center median of I-5 at the Mountlake Terrace Freeway Station. This is to prepare for the Lynnwood Link Light Rail extension. The contractor has obtained a temporary noise variance to complete the work.

The schedule is as follows:

Monday, Oct. 12 – Monday, Oct. 26, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m. Monday – Thursday, Southbound I-5.

Monday, Oct. 19 – Monday, Nov. 9, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m. Monday – Thursday, Northbound I-5.