State auditor presents award to Housing Authority of Snohomish County

The Washington State Auditor’s Office recognized the Housing Authority of Snohomish County (HASCO) on Tuesday for its “dedication to making government work better,” according to a news release.

“The Authority’s leadership promotes a culture of accountability for public resources and an emphasis on maintaining strong internal controls. Additionally, the Authority prioritizes efﬁcient operations given the nature of its funding model and the numerous complexities and responsibilities involved in managing federal funds,” State Auditor Pat McCarthy said.

The Auditor’s Office has been awarding organizations since 2015. HASCO is the second housing authority to receive the State Auditor’s Stewardship Award, according to the news release.

HASCO Communications Manager Pam Townsend said she does not recall the first housing authority to receive the award.

The Auditor’s Office must nominate an organization to be chosen for the award. This is the first time HASCO received it.

“We’re honored to have been selected,” HASCO Finance Director Pam Frost said. “Our staff here is very knowledgeable and diligent about the work they do.”

HASCO connects people with programs that help with rent, partners with social service organizations and provides affordable housing. It owns more than 35 properties in the county – a mix of apartments, townhomes and manufactured housing communities.

The State Auditor’s Office examines how state and local governments use public funds. It conducts investigations, performance audits and produces annual reports.

– By Angelica Relente

Angelica Relente is a Murrow News Fellow covering housing and related issues in South Snohomish County for the My Neighborhood News Network.