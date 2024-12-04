State auditors find ‘minor concerns’ in accountability and financial reports during city’s audit review

During a virtual City of Lynnwood audit exit conference covering 2023, the Washington State Auditor’s Office (SAO) identified some “minor concerns” with a special project pay and purchases of nine police vehicles.State auditors Zhihua Hu and June Li reported the results during the Lynnwood City Council’s Dec. 2 meeting.

The state auditor’s office conducts regular audits of all local governments in Washington state. This year’s audit report for Lynnwood, which covered Jan. 1 to Dec. 31, 2023, includes an accountability audit, a financial statement and federal grant compliance audit.

The special project pay is a type of compensation given to an employee for taking on a major job assignment that falls outside their usual duties and is not typically part of another city job classification. This policy does not apply to assignments where employees temporarily take on duties of a different job class.

Li said that the city’s procurement team had “piggy-backed” on an out-of-state entity to purchase the police vehicles without documentation. “We were not able to verify if the price that the city got is exactly the same price that the contracting agency got from their contracts due to the lack of documentation,” she said.

City of Lynnwood Finance Director Michelle Meyer said in a follow-up email Tuesday that the city was unable to provide documentation to show that the lead entity’s contract complied with its own procurement requirement to buy the police vehicles.

“We did have some turnover and the employee who worked on this procurement was no longer a part of the team at the time of the audit, so it’s likely that employee did the required due diligence and saved the documentation for these vehicles/contracts,” Meyer said. “But we were unable to locate it during the audit. We have updated our electronic filing system and standardized the way we save procurement-related documentation since that time so this shouldn’t be an issue in future audits.”

Financial audit

While the auditors did not find any non-compliance, circumvention or significant deficiencies in the financial audit, they identified a control deficiency that they considered to be a material weakness – a flaw in a company’s financial controls that increases the risk of major errors in its financial statements.

Hu said that in 2021, a government entity agreed to contribute $3 million toward the construction of the city’s new Community Recovery Center. The city reported $2.2 million in accounts receivable in 2023. “But the city did not enter into a signed interlocal agreement with the other entity until August 2024, and this resulted in a material misstatement,” Hu said. “The city has subsequently corrected the statement on the financial statements, but due to the amount being material, we are reporting this issue as an audit finding. We recommended that the city ensure all receivables are reported in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles.”

Federal grant compliance audit

The auditors found several deficiencies in the federal grant compliance audit of the city’s COVID-19 Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds. These funds were used to provide premium pay to essential workers during the pandemic, provide government service due to a reduction in revenue collected and make investments in water, sewer or broadband infrastructures.

The exit report stated that intergovernmental receivables and fund balance were overstated by nearly $2.3 million in the public safety capital fund. Meanwhile, transfers in by the facilities capital projects fund and transfer out by the public safety capital fund were understated by the same amount.

According to Meyer, the amount relates to the capital expenditures for the construction of the Crisis Care Center. She said Snohomish County sent a letter to the City of Lynnwood in 2021 that it would contribute $3 million toward the project and that amount was included in the city’s budget for 2022. Lynnwood spent $2,228,772 on the project during that year.

“To balance out that expenditure in the facilities capital fund, we booked a receivable revenue for that same amount in 2022 because we expected to receive the $3 million from the county to cover it in early 2023,” Meyer said. “However, we didn’t receive the funds from the county at all in 2023, so we had to reverse the receivable (anticipated revenue) in our 2023 financial statements, and to balance that out, we did a transfer from the public safety capital fund back to the facilities capital fund.”

“Basically, what it means is that we never should have expected the revenue to come in in a timely manner because there [were] still a lot of administrative details to work out for us to get the funding,” Meyer continued. “The [interlocal agreement] was finalized in 2024 and the first reimbursement request for $2.9M was submitted and paid already.

Hu said that one of the contractors the city funded for the Gold Park Fence project “did not have documentation to show that they have verified that the contractor was not suspended or debarred from participating in federal programs.” However, the auditors found that the contractor was not suspended or debarred and withdrew from questioning the contractor’s costs.

Also related to the use of COVID funds, Councilmember Patrick Decker said that the Lynnwood Parks, Recreation and Cultural Arts department received about $50,000 for a non-federally funded project before quotes were obtained. “[The department] came back to the city with one or more beds…the funds were then decided to be allotted to that vendor,” Decker said. “And the vendor never went through the vetting process to see if federal funds could be used by that vendor because they had or had not been debarred.”

Li confirmed that the city initially decided not to use federal funds. “But then throughout the process, somehow [the department] requested federal funding for [the project],” she said. “I know that the city does have an established process to…make sure that all the federal requirements are met. But because of that, what happened with the different use of funds and that was not followed. That created the issue.”

Li said the next audit will be in the spring of 2025, and Meyer said the city council is not required to take any action. The full 2023 audit can be viewed here.

– Story and photo by Nick Ng