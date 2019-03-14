State-bound HS dance teams to host Friends and Family Showcase March 19

1 of 3

The Edmonds-Woodway High, Meadowdale High and Lynnwood High dance teams competed in the recent District 1 tournament, and are headed for state March 22. But before that, they will perform during a Friends and Family State Showcase March 19.

In District 1 competition, Meadowdale took 1st in the 3A/2A Dance category and Edmonds-Woodway took 1st in the 3A/2A Military category and earned the highest overall score of the competition. All three schools will be taking routines to the 3A Dance/Drill State Competition March 22 at the Yakima Sundome.

All three dance teams will perform routines at the State Showcase at 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 19 at Edmonds-Woodway High School, 7600 212th St. S.W. The event is free and a dessert social will follow.