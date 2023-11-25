State Commerce Department offering free online Entrepreneur Expo Nov. 30

The Washington State Department of Commerce will wrap up its annual Global Entrepreneurship Month activities on Nov. 30 with an online Entrepreneur Expo. According to a news release, the free virtual Zoom session will cover a wide range of topics for current and prospective startups and small business owners, including artificial intelligence, funding opportunities and Gen Z in the workplace. The event runs from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. online.

Anyone interested can sign up for the free Entrepreneur Expo event through Nov. 29.

This is the eighth year Gov. Jay Inslee has proclaimed November Global Entrepreneurship Month in Washington. Commerce hosted a special series of training and education opportunities across Washington to help residents start and operate a successful business. Events are inspired by and build upon Global Entrepreneurship Week (Nov. 13-19), an international event that hosted entrepreneur activities around the world.

The commerce department suggests that entrepreneurs may also want to check out Commerce’s Entrepreneur Academy, a series of 11 courses covering everything from ideation to avoiding common mistakes in building a business. Courses begin in December. Learn more about the Academy and more resources for small business on the StartupWashington webpage.