State committee seeks volunteers interested in serving the disability community

If you are interested in disability justice and want to influence state decision makers, apply to become a volunteer member of the Washington State Governor’s Committee on Disability Issues & Employment (GCDE).

The GCDE is recruiting nine new members. The application deadline is Oct. 17.

The committee has 25 members, all appointed by the governor. Each serves a three-year term with the possibility of being appointed to a second three-year term.

Gov. Bob Ferguson will appoint new members to serve terms starting the first part of 2026.

Committee members can live anywhere in Washington. They must meet one or more of these criteria:

Have a disability.

Have a family member with a disability.

Provide services to, or be an advocate for, people with disabilities.

Work alongside others in the disability community to bring awareness and passion to projects that impact people with disabilities statewide.

GCDE members serve on subcommittees that work on a variety of projects, such as community outreach, youth empowerment and legislation. New members are asked to serve on one or two subcommittees that most interest them.

Find application instructions, and information about member qualifications and responsibilities on the GCDE become a member page.

Go to the Employment Security Department (ESD) website to learn more about GCDE and its current members. ESD provides administrative support to the GCDE.