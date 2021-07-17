State considering commercial property on Mountlake Terrace/Edmonds border for work release facility

The Washington State Department of Corrections has identified a commercial property in the 7100 block of 224th Street Southwest as a leading site for a work release facility.

That’s according to a news release from the City of Mountlake Terrace, which says that there will be future opportunities for public engagement on the idea.

In 2019, the Legislature directed the Washington State Department of Corrections to identify sites for additional work release facilities in various regions of the state, including Snohomish County. Such facilities “serve as a bridge between life in prison and life in the community,” the Department of Corrections said on its website. “Incarcerated people at work release focus on transition, to include finding and retaining employment, treatment, re–connecting with family members, developing life skills, and becoming productive members of the community.”

The site identified for the facility is located at 7125 224th St. S.W. in Edmonds along the Interurban Trail on a dead-end street with vehicular access from 22th Street Southwest in Edmonds near Ranch 99 Market (see map). It formerly housed the Seabrook Dental Laboratory, an independent manufacturer of dental prosthetic and therapeutic devices.

State law requires cities to accommodate “essential public facilities,” such as work release facilities, and Mountlake Terrace allows this type of facility, with conditions, in the light industrial/office park zone, the city said in its announcement/ Although the Department of Corrections stressed in a meeting this week that no decisions have been made, and a public process with stakeholder engagement will continue, the department’s next steps would be to meet with Mountlake Terrace’s Community Development Department to discuss the site and use, along with potential conditions.

If the site becomes a viable option, state law requires the Department of Corrections to conduct a public hearing process, which includes notification to all addresses within a half-mile radius of the site.

For more information about the state’s work release program, visit www.doc.wa.gov/corrections/incarceration/work-release/default.htm. And look for a follow-up story here next week with more details on this proposal.