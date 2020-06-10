State coronavirus news update for June 9, 2020

A recap of state COVID-19 news for Tuesday, June 9

Long-term care facility data by county now available. The Department of Health has added data on the number of cases and deaths associated with care facilities in individual counties. Data is expected to be updated and posted weekly on the DOH coronavirus website and the state’s COVID-19 risk assessment dashboard. A link to this week’s data is available here.

Gov. Jay Inslee expands protections for high-risk workers. On Tuesday, the governor issued a revised proclamation about requirements for protecting high-risk employees. Find details here.

New guidance on Phase 2 domestic services and certain recreational activities. The governor Tuesday issued new guidance for domestic services in Phase 2. Inslee also issued expanded and updated guidance for certain recreational activities. These and all other guidance documents from the governor’s office are available here.

Weekly media briefing available on TVW. Leaders of the state’s COVID-19 response held their weekly media briefing Tuesday and covered a range of topics including testing, long-term care facilities, and how people engaged in protests can stay safe and prevent spreading COVID-19. You can watch the briefing via TVW.

“Do I need to…?” The Department of Health published a blog post with frequently asked questions on cloth face coverings here.