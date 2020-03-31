State creates online form to report violators of ‘Stay Home, Stay Healthy’ order

The governor said the first step law enforcement will take is to educate businesses and individuals about how their actions increase the risks to public safety.

If a business or individual fails to comply after law enforcement intervenes, the agencies responsible for public safety could take formal enforcement actions. Inslee said these include citations, suspension notices, revoking someone’s business license, potential criminal charges, and even a Consumer Protection Act violation action.

The state has created an online form to fill out specifically to report businesses in violation of the order. Many businesses are regulated by one or more state regulatory entities and the state will route the complaint to the appropriate agency for review.

Complaints about groups of individuals violating the order should be made to local law enforcement. Residents should contact their police departments directly and not call 911 to report gatherings.

“The only way we can fight this pandemic and protect our families and our communities is if we come together on behalf of each other,” Inslee said.

Officials from numerous local and state groups worked last week and over the weekend to create the enforcement policy.

Each of these agencies will take a role in enforcing this message to the public. They include the Attorney General’s Office, Department of Licensing, Department of Health, Labor & Industries, Washington State Patrol, Liquor and Cannabis Board, Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs, and the Washington Academy of Prosecuting Attorneys.

Visit the enforcement website to learn more about the enforcement policy, read the recommendations and FAQ page, and ask a clarifying question about what type of business the state considers essential.

To see information on essential businesses, visit the governor’s website.