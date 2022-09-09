State crews making nighttime pothole repairs on SR 524 through Edmonds and Lynnwood next week

Contractor crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) will be making repairs to potholes along State Route 524/196th Street Southwest through Edmonds and Lynnwood west of Highway 99 next week. The repair work, which will cover less than a mile of the roadway, is necessary because of the significant number of potholes, WSDOT said.

During the project, crews will perform the pavement repairs during nighttime hours to keep daily traffic disruption and backups at a minimum. Nightly work is expected to occur at 9 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 14 and Thursday, Sept. 15.

Residents living near and with direct line of sight to the work zone along SR 524 will hear noise from construction equipment and vehicles.

As they work, crews will take the following steps to limit noise:

– Use approved bed liners in trucks.

– Provide earplugs upon request.

– Avoid excessive tailgate banging.

To learn more, check the project website at ly/NWR-Emerg-PR.

If you have noise complaints or want to request free earplugs, call the toll-free noise hotline at 1-888-808-4DOT (4368).