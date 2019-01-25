State extends unemployment safety net to help federal workers impacted by shutdown

Washington State Gov. Jay Inslee and Employment Security Department Commissioner Suzi LeVine Thursday announced an emergency rule allowing federal workers working without pay to receive unemployment benefits.

Workers can learn how to apply here.

The Employment Security Department has posted data about the estimated number of workers impacted by county, including estimates of lost wages by week. The state estimates that 452 federal workers are impacted by the shutdown in Snohomish County, with estimated lost weekly wages of $811,087.

The agency also has data from the National Association of State Workforce Agencies showing the estimated number of Washington State employees, listed by affected federal agency.