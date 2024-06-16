State fire marshal: Cigarette-caused fires are preventable

Improperly disposed cigarettes are an avoidable cause of fire-related incidents, the Washington State Fire Marshal’s Office says.

In 2021, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) reported that improperly disposed cigarettes caused 7,800 fires, 275 deaths and 750 injuries nationwide. Washington state reported 125 fires caused by cigarettes in 2022, which resulted in two deaths and $4,108,139 in property loss.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office offers the following safety tips to prevent cigarette caused fires.

– Select a fire-safe cigarette.

– Smoke outside.

– Fully extinguish cigarettes in a deep, sturdy ashtray.

– Do not throw cigarettes in bushes, mulch, leaves, potted plants, groundcover or items that can catch fire easily.

– Keep matches and lighters out of reach of children.

– Avoid smoking cigarettes near flammable materials.