State fire marshal’s guide to a merry and safe holiday celebration

As the festive season approaches, it’s crucial to prioritize fire safety in our homes to ensure joyful and worry-free holidays for families everywhere, the Washington State Fire Marshal’s Office says.

According to the U.S. Fire Administration, almost one-third of residential Christmas tree fires are caused by electrical problems. Candles and open flames are also a major source of fire incidents. In 2023, fire agencies in Washington state reported candles and open flames caused over $57 million in property loss. The fire marshal’s office advises you to exercise care and caution while setting up trees, candles and other decorations to prevent fire incidents that could disrupt your celebrations.

Here are some fire safety tips:

Do not overload electrical outlets or extension cords: Follow manufacturer’s instructions when using extension cords and holiday lights. Look for labeling on these devices from an independent testing laboratory.

Dispose of damaged cords: Do not use cords or light strands that have frayed or exposed wires.

Keep natural trees healthy: If you have a natural Christmas tree, check it daily to ensure it has water. Dry Christmas trees burn quickly in the event of a fire.

Keep decorations cool: Keep trees and decorations away from heat sources to prevent combustion.

Consider candle alternatives: When decorating, battery-operated candles are a safer option and can often mimic the appearance and smell of wax candles very well.

Establish a safe cooking area: When preparing holiday meals, keep towels, dish towels and potholders away from the stovetop, and never leave cooking food unattended. It is best to keep kids out of the cooking area.

Create an emergency plan: Develop and practice a fire escape plan with your family, ensuring everyone knows how to safely exit the home in case of an emergency.

Call 911 for emergency assistance.

For more information, contact the state fire marshal’s office at 360-596-3904.