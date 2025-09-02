State Fire Marshal’s Office: Fire safety for older adults

The U.S. Fire Administration reports that adults over the age of 65 are 2.6 times more likely to perish in a fire than the general population. Last year in Washington state, people over age 60 accounted for 44.5% of the reported fire fatalities.
The State Fire Marshal’s Office suggests the following fire safety tips for older adults:
- Install smoke alarms on every level of your home, inside bedrooms and outside each sleeping area.
- Place carbon monoxide detectors near sleeping areas.
- Use specialized alarms if needed. If you are visually or hearing impaired, install smoke alarms with features such as bed shakers or strobe lights.
- Test alarms monthly to ensure both smoke and carbon monoxide detectors are working properly.
- Create a fire escape plan with at least two exits. Practice the plan regularly with all household members.
- Keep exit pathways clear of clutter and obstacles to allow for quick evacuation.
- Keep mobility or medical aids close by. Place walkers, wheelchairs, glasses or hearing aids next to the bed when sleeping.
- Check the accessibility of exits if you use a walker or wheelchair, making sure you can move safely through them.
- Stay in the kitchen when cooking. Use a timer to remind you to check food and keep flammable items such as towels and potholders away from the stove.
- Ask for help if needed. If you are unable to complete any of these fire safety steps on your own, seek assistance from a family member or caregiver.
For more information, contact the State Fire Marshal’s Office at (360) 596-3904.
