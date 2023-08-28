State fire marshal’s office: Fire safety for people with disabilities

A report published by the National Fire Protection Association in 2022 estimated that physical disabilities was a factor in an average of 460 home fire deaths in the years 2015-2019, the Washington State Fire Marshal’s Office said.

These estimates are based on data from the U.S. Fire Administration’s National Fire Incident Reporting System. Between 2018 and 2022 in Washington state, there were 63 fire fatalities of individuals reported to have physical or mental disabilities.

For those living with disabilities, the state fire marshal’s office encourages you to:

– Have smoke alarms on every level of your home including inside bedrooms and outside all sleeping areas.

– Interconnect your alarms so when one sounds, they all sound.

– If you are hard of hearing, use smoke alarms with a vibrating pad, flashing light, or a strobe light. These accessories start your alarm sounds.

– Test your alarms every month and maintain your alarms in accordance with manufacturer’s instructions.

– Know two ways out of every room.

– If you live in a multistory home, sleep on the first floor. If you live in an apartment building, you’ll be safest on the ground floor.

For more information, contact the State Fire Marshal’s Office at 360-596-3929