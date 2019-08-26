State grant helps Lynnwood artist share NW Coast Salish Art traditions

Lynnwood resident David Boxley sits next to a bright lamp, bent over, meticulously shaving strips of wood off a panel depicting a whale. Next to him, an object spanning 8 feet is covered by towels and plastic bags. To remove the covers would be to reveal a half-carved totem pole, right there in a garage in residential Lynnwood.

This totem pole is not his first. Boxley is a renowned expert in Northern Northwest Coast native art, and said he has carved 80 totem poles in his life — one of which was installed in the Smithsonian National Museum of the American Indian. The poles — along with his masks, panels, paddles, bentwood boxes and more — are all in the style of his own people, the Tsimshian, who are from northern British Columbia.

“I live here in Lynnwood, but my heart and my home is in Alaska, where I grew up,” he said.

Boxley recently received a grant from Humanities Washington, a nonprofit that supports the preservation of culture and art across the state. The grant is part of the Washington State Heritage Arts Apprenticeship Program, which “conserves and helps carry on cultural traditions important to Washington’s communities,” according to its website.

The money will allow Boxley to teach local native people the style of art he has been working with for over 40 years, in a series of workshops free of charge.

A Lynnwood resident of four years, Boxley went to college in Seattle, coached basketball, and became a school teacher. All the while he was teaching himself the nuanced traditions of Tsimshian art. At some point, the art transitioned from hobby to something much more, and Boxley realized the importance of what he was doing.

“Our culture took great hits from government and missionaries and things like that, [they] basically said ‘you can’t be like that anymore, you have to be like us, you have to give it up.’ That was a very hard time for my ancestors,” he said. “With the renewed interest in our culture back in the ‘80s, our people started to want to take part or learn more about the culture that had been taken away from them.”

In addition to being a full-time artist, Boxley found the time to assemble an internationally known dance group called Git Hoan. His dancers don intricate, beautiful regalia and masks made in Boxley’s studio to perform northern Northwest Coast dances, telling stories to drums and chanting. Dylan Sanidad, Boxley’s stepson, is one of the featured dancers in this group, and also happens to be Boxley’s apprentice for the Heritage Arts program. He will spend the next year learning various techniques and skills from Boxley, whom he said is an inspiration.

“I’m very fortunate to have someone so highly sought after to be able to teach me,” Sanidad said. He will participate in the workshops funded by the grant, but continue to learn outside of them. Boxley said Sanidad has already shown huge improvements in the summer months he’s already worked.

Sandid explained the process for making bent wood boxes, which will be the content of one of Boxley’s workshops. Planks of cedar are steamed at three certain points in order to shape them into boxes with three smooth corners and a fourth, pegged corner. The boxes are then painted and carved, and are used for anything from seating, to storage, to burial ceremonies. Boxley said that use of these decorated boxes in trade encouraged the spread Tsimshian art to other tribes up and down the West Coast. Thus, knowledge of these boxes contributes to an understanding of the culture preserved in them.

Sanidad said he is most looking forward to working on totem poles with David, as well as learning to make masks. “Because I’m a dancer, so I want to be able to wear my own stuff that I make,” Sanidad said. He will also be learning the Tsimshian language from Boxley, who estimated that there are only about 50 native speakers left. Sanidad said that although he can sing in Sm’Algyax (the Tsimshian language), he probably couldn’t form a sentence.

“There are only a few speakers left. Our culture is pretty much dying, and one way to help that is doing traditional stuff,” Sanidad said. “That’s why I like carving and painting. Keeping the tradition alive. When it’s all put together that’s what makes it authentic, you use the masks and sometimes props when you dance, so it makes it real.”

For more information on Boxley’s work, upcoming workshops, and galleries, you can visit his website at www.davidboxley.com/index.shtml.

— Story and photos by Mardy Harding