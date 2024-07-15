State Health Department launches new tool for reporting food safety concerns

The Washington State Department of Health on Monday said it has launched a new tool that makes it easier to report food poisoning and file a food safety complaint. You can now share food safety concerns through the state’s online Foodborne Illness Notification System (FINS).

Foodborne illness, commonly known as food poisoning, is caused by eating or drinking contaminated foods or beverages. Although it’s preventable, one in six Americans gets food poisoning every year. People over 65, children under 5, and people who are pregnant or immunocompromised have an increased risk of severe illness. FINS is a one-stop shop to help local health jurisdictions identify the source of food-related illnesses and respond faster to outbreaks, the health department said in a news release.

1. Submit your food safety concern through the FINS website if you have a:

– case or suspected case of foodborne illness. Symptoms include nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, stomach pain, or fever.

– food-related concern at an establishment such as a restaurant, grocery store, food truck, group event, or food delivery service. You can anonymously report what you saw, such as bad food handling, pests or rodents, a sick food worker, a facility sewage issue or intentional contamination.

2. FINS sends your concern to the local authority. Once you submit your report using the form on the FINS webpage, an email notification is sent to the local health jurisdiction.

3. The local health jurisdiction reviews your FINS report. All concerns are reviewed. Local health jurisdictions have different methods to analyze reports to determine if further action is needed. Responding to outbreaks may involve contacting the food establishment, interviewing food workers, conducting an inspection, or contacting the person who reported the concern to gather additional information.