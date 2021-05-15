State health officials link yogurt to multi-county E. coli outbreak

During the ongoing investigation into an E. coli O157:H7 outbreak, the Washington State Department of Health has identified a likely link to PCC Community Market brand yogurt produced by Pure Eire Dairy.

Pure Eire Dairy is working with the state Department of Agriculture to identify and recall all affected products. Anyone who has PCC Community Market brand yogurt at home should not eat it and should throw it away.

The outbreak now includes 11 confirmed cases, including six children under the age of 10, infected with bacteria that have been genetically linked. Counties with cases include Benton (one), King (eight), Snohomish (one) and Walla Walla (one). Seven people have been hospitalized. Three people have developed hemolytic uremic syndrome, a serious complication of E. coli infection.

Symptoms of an E. coli infection include diarrhea, stomach cramps and blood in the stool. There is usually no fever. If you notice symptoms, especially bloody diarrhea, contact your health care provider right away. E. coli O157:H7 infections can cause serious complications.

The health department and partner agencies are continuing to test food samples and gather case information in this ongoing investigation. DOH will provide more information as it becomes available.