State League of Women Voters to preview draft redistricting map during April 29 virtual event

This year, states will undergo the redistricting process, using 2020 Census data to craft new voting-district maps. The League of Women Voters wants to ensure that the public’s voice is heard as the maps are drawn, so on April 29, state and local leagues nationwide will host virtual events educating and

engaging the public in the 2021 redistricting process.

The League of Women Voters of Washington is creating a district-map recommendation and invites your input. “Since redistricting occurs every 10 years, this is a once-in-a-decade opportunity to advocate on behalf of ourselves and our neighbors,” the league said in an announcement.

You can preview the league’s draft voting-district map: Thursday, April 29, from 5-6 p.m., when you can take a first look at a possible voting-district map and provide feedback. During the online virtual listening session, the league will unveil the draft map of legislative and Congressional districts, then break into small groups to hear your feedback.

Register here.