State legislation would improve local transportation infrastructure

Local residents would see major improvements to their transportation infrastructure under legislation passed by the Washington State Senate Tuesday.

“Move Ahead Washington will have benefits across our whole state, but it’s especially important for the 1st Legislative District,” Sen. Derek Stanford of Bothell said in a news release issued Tuesday. “We are growing fast, and to keep up, we need to expand transit systems, fix bottlenecks, and improve bike and pedestrian infrastructure. This legislation invests in all our transportation options.”

The 1st Legislative District includes Bothell, Brier, Kirkland, a portion of Mountlake Terrace and Alderwood Manor.

Local highlights of the investments funded by the Move Ahead Washington transportation package include:

$7 million for widening the Bothell-Everett Highway between downtown Bothell and Canyon Park, to allow expansion of bus service and the Swift bus rapid transit green line to downtown Bothell.

$10 million for Community Transit for further extension of the Swift green line.

$10 million for the SR 522 widening project.

$380 million for improvements along the length of the I-405 and SR 167 corridor.

$686 million to increase access to King County Metro and Community Transit services, including free fares for riders 18 years old and under.

Statewide, Move Ahead Washington would invest in a range of transportation infrastructure projects, including $3.1 billion in transit programs, $1.2 billion in active transportation options including bike and pedestrian projects, and $3 billion highway preservation and maintenance. It would also fund $2.6 billion to fulfill the state’s obligation to replace fish passage culverts.

SB 5974, which was passed Tuesday, authorizes the funding for the transportation package. SB 5975, which has been referred to the Senate Transportation Committee, enumerates the projects. More information can be found here.