State legislative district candidate forum at Oct. 18 Lynnwood Rotary meeting

The Lynnwood Rotary Club’s Thursday, Oct. 18 lunch meeting will be a candidate forum for those running for Washington State’s 21st and 32nd legislative districts. The event will run from noon to 1 p.m. at Edmonds Community College Gateway Hall, Room 352, and is presented by the Associated Students Edmonds Community College.

Hear from the following candidates running for state legislative positions:

Legislative District 21: State Senate candidate Mario Lotmore, and Representative candidates Strom Peterson and Petra Bigea

Legislative District 32: State Senate candidate Jesse Salomon, and Representative candidates Lauren Davis and Cindy Ryu.

Each candidate will share their priorities and goals for their legislative district.

Gateway Hall is located at 20000 68th Ave. W., Lynnwood. You can learn more on the Lynnwood Rotary website.