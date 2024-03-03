State Legislature to vote on three initiatives Monday

5 hours ago 10
Members of the House Community Safety, Justice and Reentry and the Senate Law and Justice committees hear public testimony from state Rep. Jim Walsh, R-Aberdeen, Brian Heywood of Let’s Go Washington, and James McMahan, policy director at Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs, during a hearing on Initiative 2113, which would lift most restrictions on police vehicle chases. (Photo by Bill Lucia/Washington State Standard)

The three citizen initiatives that received hearings in the Washington State Legislature last week are bound for floor votes after gaining committee approval on Friday, the Washington State Standard reported.

These are the measures that would lift restrictions on police vehicle pursuits, prohibit state and local income taxes and establish a “parents’ bill of rights” for the parents of K-12 school students.

Democratic support for the initiatives at the committee level was mixed. Republicans want to see the measures approved. The House and Senate are planning to vote on the initiatives on Monday.

The Standard has coverage of each initiative’s public hearing here:

Initiative to prohibit income taxes in Washington has its day in Olympia

WA lawmakers hear debate on parental rights initiative

Heywood testifies and tense exchanges at hearing on police pursuit initiative

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.

BACK TO HOME