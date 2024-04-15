State of city summit for Lynnwood’s executive, legislative and judicial branches April 17

Leadership from Lynnwood’s executive, legislative and judicial branches will be meeting Wednesday, April 17 for a broad conversation on the state of the city.

Items scheduled for discussion include:

Opening remarks, updates and stated priorities from Mayor Christine Frizzell, Council President George Hurst and Judge Valerie Bouffiou.

A review of Lynnwood’s strategic priorities and community vision

The budgeting process and city finances

Priorities from Lynnwood’s various departments as shared by their respective directors. Departments presenting include Lynnwood’s Development and Business Services, Parks, Recreation and Cultural Arts, Police, Public Works, Executive Office, Finance, Human Resources and Information Technology.

An overview of a community open house planned for June 13.

The April 17 summit will begin at 6 p.m. in Lynnwood City Hall Council Chambers, 19100 44th Ave. W., Lynnwood. Visit lynnwoodwa.gov/Government/City-Council/City-Council-Meetings for information on streaming or joining the meeting live. You can see the complete meeting agenda here.