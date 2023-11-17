State parks announces Discover Pass free days for 2024 — and one more this year, on Nov. 24

It’s never too early to start planning free visits to Washington’s state parks and recreation lands. The parks department has announced Discover Pass free days for 2024.

And there’s one free day left this year – Friday, Nov. 24.

A Discover Pass is required for parking at Washington State Parks and recreation lands managed by Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) and Department of Natural Resources (DNR). An annual pass is $30. The one-day pass is $10. Transaction fees may apply.

One pass can be used by two vehicles, but is only valid for one vehicle at a time.

If you’re staying overnight, you will not need a Discover Pass to park at the state park you’re staying in. If you visit other state parks in the area or state lands managed by WDFW or DNR, a Discover Pass will be required.

A Sno-Park permit is required to park at all Washington State Park Sno-Parks from Nov. 1 through March 31. The Discover Pass is not valid at Sno-Parks. Learn more about the Winter Recreation program and where your fees go.

Those who are disabled veterans, foster parents, limited income seniors and disabled individuals, and are Washington State residents, can apply for a discount pass. You will still need a Discover Pass to access lands managed by WDFW and DNR.

A permanent disability parking placard, issued by Department of Licensing, entitles you to free parking in Washington State Parks. You will still need a Discover Pass to access lands managed by WDFW and DNR.

You will not need a Discover Pass with the annual Natural Investment Permit, which covers day use parking, boat launch and trailer dump. You will still need a Discover Pass to access lands managed by WDFW and DNR.

For more information and other exemptions, please visit the Discover Pass website.