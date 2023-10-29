State parks offering discounted off-season passes for seniors

Are you 62 or older and a Washington state resident who likes coming to parks in the off-season, when they’re quiet?
If so, Washington State Parks are offering discounted passes. Apply for an off-season senior citizen discount pass and reserve free camping and moorage (utility fees still apply for hook-up sites) between Oct. 1 and March 31, plus Sunday-Thursday in April.
Want to buy your pass in person? Call 360-902-8844 or email infocent@parks.wa.gov to make an appointment.
