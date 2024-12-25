State patrol reminds drivers to make good choices during holidays 

The Washington State Patrol and Washington Traffic Safety Commission want to remind everyone using the roadways this holiday season that safe roads come down to good decisions. Impaired driving, driving too fast, driving distracted and not wearing your seatbelts are bad decisions that cost lives every year.

In 2023, of the 810 people who died on state roadways, 78 were killed during the holiday season, the state patrol said in a news release.

Here are some tips:

Never drive impaired or let your friends or family drive impaired. Of those 2023 roadway fatalities, 51% involved an impaired driver. Designate a sober driver, call a ride-share, use public transportation or stay over rather than trying to drive home. Take those keys away from your impaired loved one and do whatever you can to keep an impaired driver off the road. You might save a life — or two.

Slow down. Winter weather and high speeds don’t mix. Always know the speed limit and drive at a speed appropriate to the conditions. And yes, that means sometimes you need to drive below the speed limit to match the road conditions. Excessive speed played a part in 33% of 2023 fatalities. Speeding is a choice — and it’s a bad one, the state patrol said.

Pay attention. Keep your eyes on the road, your hands on the wheel and your phone in your pocket or glove compartment while driving. Set the GPS, stereo system, and temperature controls before driving, not while driving. Distracted driving played a part in 17% of last year’s fatalities.

Buckle up. Seatbelts have been standard equipment in cars and saving lives for over 75 years now. Yet, at least 172 of the 810 people who died on the state’s highways last year were not wearing their seatbelt.