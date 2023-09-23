State patrol seeking witnesses to hit-and-run collision Sept. 8 near Bothell

The Washington State Patrol is looking for anyone who may have witnessed a hit-and-run collision that seriously injured a motorcycle rider earlier this month.

The collision occurred at 6:28 a.m. on Sept. 8, on southbound Interstate 405 close to milepost 26 near state Route 527.

A white Ford F150 pick-up truck was traveling southbound on Interstate 405 in the center lane. A 1999 Ducati motorcycle traveling the same direction in the toll lane. The driver of the Ford attempted to change lanes from the center lane to the toll lane and struck the motorcycle. This caused the motorcycle rider to strike the guardrail on the left shoulder, fall to the ground and slide across the roadway.

The driver of the Ford pulled to the right shoulder, picked up the motorcycle and fled the scene, continuing southbound. The 32-year-old rider of the Ducati was seriously injured and transported to Harborview.

The Ford will have damage on driver’s side near the door. WSP detectives are requesting help in locating the fleeing vehicle and driver.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or who has information on the fleeing vehicle can call Detective Kyle Jacobsen at 360-529-7367.