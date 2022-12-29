State patrol to conduct high-visibility enforcement in Snohomish County New Year’s Eve

In an effort to reduce serious injury and fatality collisions, the Washington State Patrol is conducting a High Visibility Enforcement (HiVE) patrol on Saturday, Dec. 31.

This will be the fourth of four HiVE patrols happening statewide during the holiday season.

The Washington Traffic Safety Commission reports Washington state witnessed a 20-year high number of fatality crashes in 2021: 596 collisions resulting 633 deaths. In 2022, there have been 50 fatality collisions in District 7, which includes Snohomish, Skagit, Island and Whatcom counties.

Saturday’s daylong HIVE patrol will focus on the area of Interstate 5 from milepost 178-188 between Lynnwood and Everett, with increased enforcement efforts during peak collision times.

The HiVE patrol locations and times are dictated by data collected by WSP. The effort will focus on collision-causing violations including speed, following distance, impaired driving, distracted driving and aggressive driving behaviors.