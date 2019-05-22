State prep golf: Two athletes advance to second day of state tournament

Edmonds School District high school golfers playing in state tournaments on Tuesday found the going a little rough as only two of the 10 have qualified for the second day of competition.

Mountlake Terrace’s Morgan Subert had the best round of local golfers as the senior shot a 12-over-par 84 on the first day of the WIAA 2A State Boys Golf Tournament being placed at Liberty Lake Golf Course near Spokane. Subert is tied for 32nd in the field 11 strokes behind leaders Paul Jacobsen of Sequim and Jordan Medcalf of Lynden going into the final round of the tourney on Wednesday.

Edmonds-Woodway’s Jordan Easter shot a 91 on Tuesday, good enough for 38th place in the 3A girls state tournament at Hawk Prairie Golf Course in Lacey. Jordan made the will play in the final round of competition on Wednesday but without teammate Racheal Puetz, who shot a 97 and failed to make the cut.

Also not qualifying for the second round at the 3A girls state tourney are the five Meadowdale Mavericks who had made it to state. Nicole Brunette, Hannah Petterson, Sarah Reitz, Moriah Frisby and Eliza Moloney are all heading home after the first day of state tournament play.

Neither of the Edmonds-Woodway Warriors to get into the 3A Boys State Golf Tournament made the cut for Wednesday’s second round. Silas Puetz shot a 93 and Josh Nelson tallied a 94 in Tuesday’s round of play at Indian Summer Golf & Country Club in Lacey.

Prep Golf: WIAA state golf tournament first day scores, May 21 (local golfers):

— *Morgan Subert (Mountlake Terrace), 84 – (2A boys state tournament)

— *Jordan Easter (Edmonds-Woodway), 91 – (3A girls state tournament)

— Silas Puetz (Edmonds-Woodway), 93 – (3A boys state tournament)

— Josh Nelson (Edmonds-Woodway), 94 – (3A boys state tournament)

— Racheal Puetz (Edmonds-Woodway), 97 – (3A girls state tournament)

— Nicole Brunette (Meadowdale), 97 – (3A girls state tournament)

— Hannah Petterson (Meadowdale), 101 – (3A girls state tournament)

— Sarah Reitz (Meadowdale), 104 – (3A girls state tournament)

— Moriah Frisby (Meadowdale), 107 – (3A girls state tournament)

— Eliza Moloney (Meadowdale), 124 – (3A girls state tournament)

* have qualified for Day 2 of state tournament play

— By Doug Petrowski