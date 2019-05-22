State prep tennis: Edmonds-Woodway, Meadowdale players head to Kennewick 3A competition

Six student athletes from Meadowdale and Edmonds-Woodway high schools are heading east this week for their chance at competing for a state tennis title.

The WIAA State 3A Tennis Tournament takes place Friday and Saturday, May 24 and 25 at two sites in Kennewick, the Tri-City Court Club and Kamiakin High School.

The Warriors’ Will Molinaro and Natalie Paulson will take on opponents in 3A boys and girls singles’ tournaments respectively; E-W’s Drew Boland and Alec Matulka have qualified for the 3A boys doubles’ tourney while Meadowdale’s Isabel Reonal and Kelsey Cummins are teaming up for the 3A girls doubles’ tournament.

This is the first year any of the six competitors have qualified for the state tourney.

Prep Tennis: Meadowdale, Edmonds-Woodway at WIAA State 3A Tennis Tournament, May 24-25 (Tri-City Court Club and Kamiakin High School in Kennewick)

— Will Molinaro (Edmonds-Woodway), in 3A boys singles

(to see bracket, click http://wiaa.com/ardisplay.aspx?ID=1838)

— Natalie Paulson (Edmonds-Woodway), in 3A girls singles

(to see bracket, click http://wiaa.com/ardisplay.aspx?ID=1846)

— Drew Boland & Alec Matulka (Edmonds-Woodway) in 3A boys doubles

(to see bracket, click http://wiaa.com/ardisplay.aspx?ID=1842)

— Isabel Reonal & Kelsey Cummins (Meadowdale) in 3A girls doubles

(to see bracket, click http://wiaa.com/ardisplay.aspx?ID=1850)

— By Doug Petrowski