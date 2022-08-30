State Rep. Strom Peterson says he’ll seek District 3 county council seat

State Rep. Strom Peterson, a 21st District Democrat from Edmonds, said Monday he will seek appointment to the Snohomish County Council District 3 seat vacated by Stephanie Wright.

Wright, a county councilmember representing the cities of Edmonds and Lynnwood and the Town of Woodway since 2010, resigned Monday to take an executive position in county government.

Peterson is currently running for re-election to the 21st District Position 1 House seat he has held since 2015. Prior to that, he served on the Edmonds City Council. The 21st District includes portions of Edmonds, Lynnwood, Everett and Mukilteo.

In a press release issued Monday afternoon, Peterson said that if he is appointed to the county council, he would look to build greater connectivity between state and county governments — especially in the areas of affordable housing, public safety, economic development and environmental protection.

Peterson said he will continue campaigning in advance of the November general election while begining the process of securing support from Democractic Precinct Committee Officers, who will submit three names to the county council for consideration.

“These are challenging times and I believe my experience in local and state government, and nearly 20 years as a small business owner, will allow me to hit the round running in this new capacity,” he said.

Peterson and his wife Maria Montalvo owned downtown Edmonds’ Cheesemonger’s Table, which closed in 2021. Prior to that, they operated a joint venture, Olives Gourmet Foods, with childhood friend Michael Young.