State Senate resolution honors work of Washington Kids in Transition

The Washington State Senate last week honored the work that Washington Kids in Transition has done in local communities during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Resolution 8613 –co-sponsored by State Sens. Marko Liias of the 21st District and Jesse Salomon of the 32nd District — notes that Washington Kids in Transition (WAKIT) “has gone above and beyond to ensure that our most vulnerable children and families are able to safely receive extra care and support during these difficult times.”

“The COVID-19 pandemic clearly changed the scope and the gravity of the need,” Liias said in a speech on the Senate floor, “and I’m so thrilled at how WKIT has stepped up during this crucial time to give aid to families in need.”During the pandemic, WKIT “has provided snack packs daily to over 250 school bus riders who are homeless in the Edmonds and Everett school districts, facilitated back pack and school supply drives, clothing and shoe kits, kitchen supplies and bedding for families that are in transition from temporary housing to having more permanent housing,” Liias said.

The Senate resolution was spearheaded by Edmonds City Councilmember Luke Distelhorst, who said he wanted to ensure that Washington Kids in Transition was recognized for its contributions. The City of Edmonds selected WKIT to administer funds to Edmonds School District families in the city who were experiencing homelessness or needed extra assistance with housing or basic living costs during the pandemic, Distelhorst said. “It’s exciting to see partnerships like this have positive benefits in our community,” he added.

