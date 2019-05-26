State tourney roundup: Mav softball, girls tennis end seasons with losses

1 of 10

A 2019 season that included an 18-game winning streak came to an abrupt end for the Meadowdale Mavericks on Saturday as the Mavs fell to the Stadium Tigers 5-2 in a WIAA State 3A Softball Tournament loser-out game at the Regional Athletic Complex in Lacey.

Junior Kaitlynn Bridgewater smacked a two-run homer in the tournament game, but that was the only scoring the Mavericks could come up with against the stubborn Tigers.

With the loss, the Mavs saw their season come to an end. The defeat also marked the final game for the one senior on the Meadowdale roster, outfielder Jaislyn Hart.

The Mavericks close out the year with an overall record of 21-6

To view the entire WIAA State 3A Softball Tournament bracket, click http://wiaa.com/ardisplay.aspx?ID=1834.

In other state tournament action on Saturday, Meadowdale’s tennis doubles team of Isabel Reonal and Kelsey Cummins bowed out of the WIAA State 3A Tennis Championships in Kennewick after a 6-0, 6-4 loss to Somer Mayer and Lena Janson of Peninsula. Mayer and Janson went on to capture fifth place in the 3A girls state doubles tourney.

Prep Softball: Stadium vs. Meadowdale, May 25 (WIAA State 3A Softball Tournament loser-out game)

Stadium 5 – Meadowdale 2

Records: Meadowdale 21-6 overall; Stadium 23-4 overall

Meadowdale next game: 2019 season completed

Prep Tennis: Meadowdale at WIAA State 3A Tennis Championships, May 25

3A Girls Doubles competition:

— Somer Mayer / Lena Janson (Peninsula) defeated Isabel Reonal / Kelsey Cummins 6-0, 6-4

(To view the entire WIAA 3A State Girls Doubles Tournament bracket, click http://wiaa.com/ardisplay.aspx?ID=1850).

— By Doug Petrowski