State track and field: Relay teams from Lynnwood, Meadowdale qualify for finals; Mav earns medal in high jump

It was a great day for Maverick and Royals relay teams during the first day of competition at the WIAA 2A/3A/4A State Track and Field Championships on Thursday as a team from Lynnwood and two from Meadowdale ran strong enough to qualify for the finals in their events later this week.

And while the relay squads look forward to racing for podium finishes on Saturday, one Maverick already earned a medal after Thursday’s events.

Meadowdale’s Sonja Amy took home a fifth-place finish in the 3A girls high jump at the state meet being held at Mt. Tahoma High School in Tacoma. Amy leaped to a mark of 5 feet 2 inches to grab the first medal by an Edmonds School District student athlete at this year’s state championships.

In addition to her high jump effort, Amy anchored the Mavs’ squad that finished sixth in qualifying heats of the 3A girls 4×400 meter relay; the senior and her relay teammates, Tresley Love, Kesley Love and Aubrianna Sadler, will race in the finals of the event late Saturday.

Joining the Mavericks in the 3A girls 4×400 meter relay final will be the Lynnwood squad of Rachel Elliott, Siari Rodriguez, Alayjah Andry and Donna Marie Harris; the Royals placed seventh in qualifying heats and punched their ticket to the finals.

On the boys’ side, the Meadowdale squad of Hans Beck, Deklund DeBell, John Patterson and Isaac Carlson ran to a fifth-place finish in the 3A boys 4×400 meter relay qualifying races and will be heading to the event’s final that closes out the state meet on Saturday.

Other Edmonds School District athletes who competed at the state meet on Thursday included Edmonds-Woodway’s Claire Stroh, 13th in the 3A girls discus; the Warriors’ Katelyn Ely, 15th in the 3A girls 100 meter hurdles; and the girls’ 4×200 meter relay teams from Lynnwood and Edmonds-Woodway, who placed 19th and 20th respectively.

To view all the results from the first day of the 2022 WIAA 2A/3A/4A State Track & Field Championships, click live.pntfo.com/meets/15049.

Prep Track: WIAA 2A/3A/4A State Track & Field Championships, Thursday results (Meadowdale, Lynnwood, Edmonds-Woodway)

— Sonja Amy (Meadowdale); 5th place in the 3A girls high jump; 5 feet 2 inches

— Hans Beck, Deklund DeBell, John Patterson, Isaac Carlson (Meadowdale); 5th place in the 3A boys 4×400 meter relay qualifying heats; 3:26.18 (qualified for final on Saturday, 5:35 p.m.)

— Tresley Love, Kesley Love, Aubrianna Sadler, Sonja Amy (Meadowdale); 6th place in the 3A girls 4×400 meter relay qualifying heats; 4:06.36 (qualified for final on Saturday, 4:55 p.m.)

— Rachel Elliott, Siari Rodriguez, Alayjah Andry, Donna Marie Harris (Lynnwood); 7th place in the 3A girls 4×400 meter qualifying heats; 7:07.14 (qualified for final on Saturday, 4:55 p.m.)

— Claire Stroh (Edmonds-Woodway); 13th place in the 3A girls discus; 98 feet 11 inches

— Katelyn Ely (Edmonds-Woodway); 15th place in the 3A girls 100 meter hurdles; 16.89

— Ashley Lara, MyKenzie Raney, Alayjah Andry, Donna Marie Harris (Lynnwood); 19th place in the 3A girls 4×200 meter relay; 1:49.13

— Jamie Livingston, Vivianna Adkins, Sydney Chappell, Naomi Limb (Edmonds-Woodway); 20th place in the 3A girls 4×200 meter relay; 1:49.53

— By Doug Petrowski