State Transportation Commission identifies six finalist names for next new ferry

Six possible names are being considered for Washington state’s next new ferry and the public is being asked to help decide. The Washington State Transportation Commission has legal authority for naming state highways, bridges and ferries in Washington and is putting forth the names for further consideration and public input. The selected name will be given to the state’s next new ferry, which will be a 144-car, hybrid-electric Olympic Class ferry.

The commission received 19 eligible name proposals that met its naming guidelines and requirements. After further review and consideration, the pool was reduced to six finalists, which will advance for public input. The six names are:

Wishkah

Stillaguamish

Snoqualmie

Enie Marie

Stehekin

Muckleshoot

The commission’s process for gathering public input on the pool of six names includes the following:

The list of names is posted on the commission’s website and the public can provide comment online until Tuesday, Nov. 30.

Washington State Ferries and members representing each ferry advisory committee for all ferry-served communities will review the list of names and provide input.

Members of the 20,000-plus Ferry Riders Opinion Group (FROG) survey panel will be asked via an online survey to consider all six names and indicate their preference. Anyone can become a member of the commission’s FROG survey panel. Click here to join.

The commission will consider the input gathered from these outreach efforts in making a final name decision at its Tuesday, Dec. 14, meeting.