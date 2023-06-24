State Transportation Commission issues proposal for ferry fare hike

The Washington State Transportation Commission has released its proposal to increase ferry fares over the next two years to meet revenue requirements set by the state Legislature. Ferry riders and members of the public are invited to weigh in and can submit their comments through July 30.

The proposed fare changes are informed by significant public input gathered through recent community meetings hosted by Washington State Ferries and an online survey hosted by the commission. The proposed fare increase must raise $418.6 million in operating revenue between July 1, 2023, and June 30, 2025, as required in the recently enacted two-year transportation budget for ferry operations.

The commission’s proposal is based upon a recommendation from WSF leadership and supported by the Ferry Advisory Committee on Tariff.

The fare proposal would:

Raise passenger and vehicle fares by 4.25% on Oct. 1, 2023, and again on Oct. 1, 2024.

Increase the current discount for multi-use passes (available to passengers, vehicles and motorcycles) by 1 percent. This increase discount will sunset on Sept. 30, 2025.

Comments on the commission’s ferry fare proposal can be made through Friday, July 30, by email to transc@wstc.wa.gov or by visiting the Washington State Transportation Commission’s feedback page.

The commission will hold its final hearing on this issue at 9 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 10, at the Puget Sound Regional Council’s Board Room, 1011 Western Ave., Suite 500, Seattle. The commission is expected to vote on the final fare proposal at this hearing. Public comment will be accepted at the hearing, and virtual attendance will be available. To learn more about the ferry fare-setting process, visit the commission’s website at wstc.wa.gov.