State Transportation Commission Jan. 20 to discuss climate action plans, legislative priorities and tolling

The Washington State Transportation Commission will kick off 2022 at its meeting this Wednesday, Jan. 19 with briefings on the state’s Climate Commitment Act and current preparations underway to replace the Columbia River Interstate 5 bridge that connects Washington and Oregon. The commission will also be briefed on the how tolled facilities are performing and will consider approving a planned toll rate adjustment for the State Route 99 Tunnel this year.

The meeting starts at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 19, and 9 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 20. Due to limitations related to COVID-19, this meeting will be virtual using Zoom. People interested in attending can register on the commission’s website. The meeting will be broadcast live on TVW.

Highlights of Wednesday’s presentations include:

Approval request for planned SR 99 Tunnel toll rate adjustment : The Commission's current toll regulation for the SR 99 tunnel includes planned toll rate increases of 3% every three years, starting in 2022. The planned rate increase for this year will take effect on July 1, 2022, pending Commission approval.

Columbia River Bridge replacement project : The Commission will receive an update on the project's progress including outreach efforts and next steps in the schedule.

: The Commission will receive an update on the project’s progress including outreach efforts and next steps in the schedule. I-405 / SR 167 Express Toll Lane Corridor Plans: Members will get an overview on the Washington State Department of Transportation’s (WSDOT) efforts to develop operational plans for the expanded express toll lane corridor between Bellevue and Renton.

Highlights of Thursday’s presentations include:

Governor’s Supplemental Transportation Budget : An overview of the Governor’s budget submitted to the state Legislature in December.

: An overview of the Governor’s budget submitted to the state Legislature in December. 2022 Legislative Priorities: A report from cities, counties, transit and ports to WSDOT and Washington State Ferries on each of their legislative priorities and top issues for the 2022 legislative session, which began Jan. 10.

The public can comment at noon Thursday, Jan. 20. People wishing to speak can sign up during the meeting by posting their name in the Q&A box on-screen. Written comments can also be submitted via email at: transc@wstc.wa.gov.