State transportation department ramps up winter snow and ice preparations

Washington State Department of Transportation crews have been training and getting equipment ready for the upcoming winter season – and they’re asking the public to prepare as well.

According to a Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) news release, nearly 1,500 maintenance workers from Forks to Davenport have prepared for winter weather, stocked sheds with salt and equipment, and inspected more than 500 snowplows statewide. Travelers are asked to plan ahead for snow and ice season as well, including following WSDOT’s winter driving tips. If driving in winter weather, also use approved traction tires – those with a mountain and snowflake symbol and at least an eighth of an inch of tread, the department said.

Mountain pass closures

Anyone traveling in mountain passes during winter should be prepared for storms and occasional pass closures. Most closures are due to poor driving behavior, including people traveling too fast for conditions, not leaving extra space between vehicles, failing to have proper equipment like tire chains, or driving distracted or impaired. One poor decision can close a pass for everyone, WSDOT said.

“We need everyone to do their part to help keep our mountain passes and state highways open this winter,” said WSDOT Maintenance Operations Manager James Morin. “As we do every winter, crews will ‘swarm to the storm’ and shift staff and equipment to hard-hit areas based on pre-established priority routes.”

Prepare now and remain alert

Travelers should prepare now to ensure their vehicle is ready for winter. During heavy storms, consider altering or canceling non-essential travel plans. Drivers also should remember to slow down, allow extra space and be on the lookout for people using crosswalks or walking along roadways. In Washington, 25% of residents either don’t or can’t drive a vehicle, so everyone should be alert during storms.

WSDOT has several tools to help travelers prepare for winter travel:

Studded tires and other options

By law, studded tires are legal for use in Washington state only from Nov. 1 through March 31. This applies to all vehicles in Washington, even those traveling from other states. No personal exemptions or waivers exist. Studded tires do not count as chains when chains are required on a roadway. Drivers still need to install chains over studded tires to proceed in areas posted for chains.

WSDOT estimates studded tires cause between $20 million and $29 million in pavement damage to state-owned asphalt and concrete roadways each year. Consult a tire dealer to learn about all options, including stud-free, winter tread traction tires. This aggressive tread tire is different than an all-season tire, is legal year-round and does not cause the same roadway damage as studded tires.

Chains and alternatives

People traveling into the mountains or driving in winter weather should carry tire chains to be prepared. Weather conditions can change quickly, and chains may be suddenly required on a route. Drivers who fail to install chains when signs are posted risk a $500 fine. Chain enforcement and fines are administered by the Washington State Patrol – not WSDOT. WSDOT encourages travelers to practice installing chains before heading out . Any tire becomes a traction tire when chains are installed.

Although some vehicle manufacturers recommend against the use of tire chains for certain models, that doesn’t excuse travelers from the state law. Chain requirements exist to help keep all traffic moving safely during extreme winter conditions. The Washington State Patrol provides a list of state-approved alternative traction devices on its vehicle and equipment webpage under “traction tires.” These approved alternatives can be used when chains are required.