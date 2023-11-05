Statewide draft Highway System Plan available for public comment through Dec. 18

A draft plan outlining investment recommendations for preserving, maintaining, improving and operating state highways for the next 20 years is now available for public review and comment. Comments on the draft Highway System Plan will be accepted through Monday, Dec. 18.

According to a Washington State Department of Transportation news release, the department last published the plan in 2007. The new draft plan used scenario planning with extensive feedback to explore different investment alternatives and make the strongest recommendation, the release said.

Draft recommendations

Communities from around the state provided input to the draft Highway System plan to reflect transportation priorities. These priorities form the core of WSDOT’s recommendation to the Legislature.

It proposes that new revenue for state highways over the next 20 years be dedicated first to adequately funding preservation and maintenance. It also recommends that remaining funds should be balanced between safety and efficiency strategies and highway expansion projects at a 2:1 ratio.

The priorities include:

-All bridges and highways remain open and are maintained in working condition.

-Fewer crashes on state highways by providing safer travel spaces for all modes.

-Healthier environment. Removal of fish passage barriers, fewer vehicle miles traveled and decreased greenhouse gas emissions.

-More equitable outcomes. Agency investments and policy decisions that are equitable and inclusive.

-More walking, bicycling, and rolling. Closure of most active transportation gaps on, next to or across highways.

-More travel options. Reduction of commute trips by coordinating with cities, employers and transit to add or support more modes and travel options.

-Smoother transportation operations. More effective handling of crashes, information and low-cost solutions.

How to comment on the draft Highway System Plan

People can provide feedback on the draft document which is available on WSDOT’s Highway System Plan website. The public comment period is open now through 5 p.m. Monday, Dec. 18.

Comments can be submitted via email to: hsp@wsdot.wa.gov.

Voicemail comments can be left at 360-704-6371.

Comments can also be mailed to:

WSDOT Multimodal Planning and Data Division

310 Maple Park Ave. SE

Olympia, WA 98504-7370