Steel Magic Northwest announces openings for advanced ‘Pan Wizards’ ensemble

The Steel Magic Northwest “Pan Wizards” advanced youth steel ensemble is offering young musicians a chance to audition for two trips it will be making next year.

The group has been invited to perform and give a presentation at the National Association of Music Educators regional conference in Portland, Ore., in February 2019. And in June, the group will embark on its first four-day tour, into western Montana and northeastern Oregon.

The group is by invitation or audition only, and is comprised of young musicians from the area who are 7th – 12th grade. Steel Magic Northwest also provides a preparatory group for students seeking to join the Pan Wizards (starting in the 5th grade). For audition or registration information, go to www.steelmagicnorthwest.org.